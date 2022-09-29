Piper Sandler Lowers Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $18.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

OSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 446.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $351,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

