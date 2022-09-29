Piper Sandler Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $113.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.62.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

