Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $472,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,189,336. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

