Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.71

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $974.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,317,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.