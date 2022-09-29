Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

