PolkaCipher (CPHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416,137.00

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded up 177.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCipher has traded down 86.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,853.73 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PolkaCipher Profile

PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaCipher

