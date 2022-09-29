Polkastarter Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

