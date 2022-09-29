PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 788.2% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PolyPid Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 641,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

