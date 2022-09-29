Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.95

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 15517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Pontem Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pontem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pontem by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 728,863 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pontem by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 141,016 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

