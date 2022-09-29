Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.70.

NYSE:PDS opened at $51.51 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

