Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.40

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$87.40 and last traded at C$87.92, with a volume of 47114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.