Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,745. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.
Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
