Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 468,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

