Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $4,881,800.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $4,881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,319,637 shares in the company, valued at $115,755,742.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

