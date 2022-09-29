ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.12. ProFrac shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,051,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

