Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.07 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

