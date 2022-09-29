ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 1,936,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,378,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 330,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 531,020 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

