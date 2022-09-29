ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $55.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 1,185,921 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

