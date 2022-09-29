ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.69

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

