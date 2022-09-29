Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

