PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PPERY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

