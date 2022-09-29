PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 1.1 %
PPERY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
