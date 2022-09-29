Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

