Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.79

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.79 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 35926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

