Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $284.08

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $284.08 and last traded at $284.96, with a volume of 4776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.57.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

