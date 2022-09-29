Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lowered by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 236.4% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,535.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.57 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $285.75 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average of $340.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

