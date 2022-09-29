Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
PEMIF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.11.
