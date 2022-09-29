Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

PEMIF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

