Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.80

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.60. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 66,024 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

