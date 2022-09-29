Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.5 %

DAL stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.