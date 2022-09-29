Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.