Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 376,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 227,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,396,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QFTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

