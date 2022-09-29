Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
