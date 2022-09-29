Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $737.49 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $737.49 million and approximately $331,802.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,394,752,490 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,752,490 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

