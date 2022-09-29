Rage Fan 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,462.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $98,369.63 and $10,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
