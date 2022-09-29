Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 2.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.22 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.86). 1,473,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,313,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.68. The stock has a market cap of £224.08 million and a P/E ratio of 354.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

