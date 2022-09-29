Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

