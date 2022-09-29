Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 2.2 %

RBGLY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

