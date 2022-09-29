Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 367992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

