Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $743.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

