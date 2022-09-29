Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $142.85 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

