Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 2%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 12,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

