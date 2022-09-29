Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.08). 189,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 187,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 749.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.46. The stock has a market cap of £450.76 million and a P/E ratio of 728.57.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

