Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 571,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.61. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $58.87.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
