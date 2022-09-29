Rentible Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (RNB)

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Rentible has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Rentible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentible has a total market cap of $97,472.00 and $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rentible

Rentible launched on April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. Rentible’s official website is rentible.io. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentible

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

