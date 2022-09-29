Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of CATY opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

