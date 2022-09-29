Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 29th (1COV, AAPL, ADSK, AGFMF, AIR, ALC, ATUS, AUR, AVNT, BAS)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital to C$15.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $300.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.20 to $6.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $450.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $373.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.90 ($51.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $144.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €128.00 ($130.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $293.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $142.00.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $65.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $70.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $281.00 to $270.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $383.00 to $380.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $224.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $132.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $282.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €198.00 ($202.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $20.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $8.75 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.75 to $5.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $162.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $33.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $10.10 to $9.60. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €197.00 ($201.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €316.00 ($322.45) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €178.00 ($181.63) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.