Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 29th (1COV, AAPL, ADSK, AGFMF, AIR, ALC, ATUS, AUR, AVNT, BAS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital to C$15.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $300.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.20 to $6.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $450.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $373.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.90 ($51.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $144.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €128.00 ($130.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $293.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $142.00.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $65.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $70.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $281.00 to $270.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $383.00 to $380.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $224.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $125.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $132.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $282.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €198.00 ($202.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $20.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $8.75 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.75 to $5.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $162.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $33.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $10.10 to $9.60. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €197.00 ($201.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €316.00 ($322.45) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €178.00 ($181.63) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

