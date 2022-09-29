Research Analysts Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

