Revain Price Down 8.8% This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Revain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $66.34 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000266 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $965.11 or 0.05004089 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

