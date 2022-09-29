Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

