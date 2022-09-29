Reviewing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 22.59% 10.52% 0.84% American Express 15.69% 32.81% 3.91%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Express pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Express has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.87 $21.29 million $3.36 11.60 American Express $42.38 billion 2.45 $8.06 billion $9.75 14.23

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 1 8 8 0 2.41

American Express has a consensus target price of $181.53, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Express beats Orange County Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

