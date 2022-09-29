RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.