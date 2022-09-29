RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Price Performance
Shares of RGCO opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
See Also
